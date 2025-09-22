Pete Ricketts Launches Reelection Campaign in Elkhorn

Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts set to run again for position in 2026 election

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and Nebraska governor Jim Pilled were in attendance at the announcement.

Ricketts highlights the "One Big Beautiful Bill" as one of his accomplishments

Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts officially launched his 2026 reelection campaign in Omaha, marking the beginning of what is expected to be a closely watched Senate race.

The former Nebraska governor kicked off his campaign surrounded by state and local representatives, including Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen.

During his speech to supporters, Ricketts highlighted his legislative accomplishments since taking office, including his role in passing what he called the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

In response to recent political violence, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Ricketts emphasized the importance of civil discourse and called for an end to political violence in American politics.

"But we still got more work to do with regard to getting a regular budget process in place so we can get our spending under control and then of course we have to deter communist China. They are the biggest existential threat to our country and so I'm working with my colleagues in foreign relations to be able to do that as well," Ricketts said.

The senator outlined his key priorities if reelected, focusing on fiscal responsibility and foreign policy challenges, particularly regarding China.

Ricketts has already secured an endorsement from President Donald Trump for his reelection bid.

Following the Omaha launch event, Ricketts plans to embark on a statewide campaign tour with scheduled stops in Kearney, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Norfolk and Beatrice.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

