Police arrest one man in Saturday morning car accident

OMAHA, Neb. — A 39-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Saturday morning after a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into his vehicle in west Omaha.

Omaha Police say officers responded to the intersection of Interstate 680 North off-ramp and West Maple Road at 2:02 a.m. Saturday following reports of a crash.

Investigators determined a white 2026 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on West Maple Road when it ran a red light and struck a white 2014 Lexus IS that was turning westbound onto West Maple Road.

The department says the Lexus driver sustained serious injuries in the collision. Omaha Fire Department medics transported him to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment.

OPD says officers arrested the Jeep driver, a 31-year-old man, on multiple charges including driving under the influence causing serious injury, driving without a license, and violating a traffic control signal. He was booked into jail following the crash.

Police say the crash remains under investigation

