RC planes soar at Standing Bear Lake for Make-A-Wish Nebraska

A long-standing community tradition with a charitable purpose. The Omahawks RC Air Club has hosted this event for 47 years, making it one of Omaha's most enduring Labor Day traditions. What sets it apart is that the fun of the air show is paired with a meaningful cause — raising money for children with critical illnesses through Make-A-Wish Nebraska. The event is free and accessible to everyone. There is no cost to attend, lowering the barrier for families and spectators to participate. The fundraising happens organically through food, beverage, and raffle ticket sales, as well as direct donations — meaning attendees can give as much or as little as they choose. The club has a mission beyond the show itself. Raising money isn't the only goal. The Omahawks RC Air Club uses the event to introduce the RC hobby to new audiences and actively works to educate and inspire younger generations about aviation — suggesting the event is as much about building the future of the hobby as it is about the spectacle in the sky.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

DOUGLAS CO., Neb (KMTV) — Dozens of remote control planes filled the skies over Standing Bear Lake this Labor Day as hundreds of spectators gathered at Hawk Field for the 47th annual Labor Day air show hosted by the Omahawks RC Air Club.

The free event features flyable model aircraft, including jets, helicopters, vintage war birds and more. While admission is free, all food, beverage, and raffle ticket sales, along with donations, benefit Make-A-Wish Nebraska — an organization that fulfills life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

"We helped along for a number of years now and the fun thing is its a chance to raise money but its also a chance to show off the rc hobby and help people get involved in it," says Omahawks President, Grant Schulte.

The Omahawks RC Air Club says part of their annual show also aims to educate and inspire the younger generation to learn about aviation. Organizers say they hope to raise several thousands of dollars this Labor Day.