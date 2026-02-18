Tough economy leads Olde Towne Elkhorn boutique Coco & Charlie's to close

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Elkhorn's Coco and Charlie's Boutique closes Feb. 25 after 5 years. Owner says rising costs, social media pressure and big box competition pushed her to make the difficult decision.



Jen Holmquist opened the children's clothing store in 2020, naming it after her daughters Chloe and Charlotte.

Nebraska's small retail businesses have dropped about 4% since 2023.

For Holmquist, the closure brings mixed emotions. She's excited to spend more time with her children but will miss the community connections her shop fostered.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After five years of serving the Elkhorn community, Jen Holmquist is closing the doors of Coco and Charlie's Boutique for the final time on February 25.

Holmquist opened the children's clothing store in 2020, naming it after her daughters Chloe and Charlotte. What started as a dream to own her own shop became a place where she built lasting relationships with customers and helped children find their personal style.

"I love to see how excited kids are when they find their style," Holmquist said.

Annie Thompson, a regular customer, says Holmquist helped her 9-year-old daughter find confidence through clothing.

"She's dressed my kids since she was little," Thompson said. "Jen made her feel like she was the most important person on the planet."

Those deep connections make the decision to close particularly difficult for Holmquist.

"I love my customers. I've gotten really close with so many of them, and it's been so fun," Holmquist said.

However, mounting challenges forced her hand. Rising prices, ongoing downtown construction, and the pressure to maintain a constant social media presence all contributed to her decision.

"In order to be seen as a small business you've got to be on all the time. You have to be on your social media, you have to be a content creator, an influencer, and all these things," Holmquist said.

Competition from big box stores has also intensified.

"As a little guy we're not able to run the sales the bigger stores are able to run," Holmquist said.

While some mom-and-pop stores in Olde Towne Elkhorn have managed to survive recent changes, the statewide picture reflects broader challenges. Nebraska's small retail businesses have dropped about 4% since 2023.

For Holmquist, the closure brings mixed emotions. She's excited to spend more time with her children but will miss the community connections her shop fostered.

"That's something that small shops can really bring to their communities is that connection and I love that part. I'll miss it," Holmquist said.

Olde Towne Elkhorn has experienced significant changes over the past couple of years, including new businesses like an ice cream shop and the ongoing reinvention of a popular restaurant. The shifting economy has created challenges for local business owners trying to adapt.