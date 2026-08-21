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Waterloo Days Festival 2026 kicks off with free family events, fireworks and veteran tribute walk

The three-day festival in downtown Waterloo features live music, food, a parade, fireworks and a 1-mile walk dedicated to 1.4 million soldiers. The festival is free to attend.
Waterloo Days Festival 2026 kicks off with free family events, fireworks and veteran tribute walk
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WATERLOO, NE. — The 2026 Waterloo Days Festival is underway in downtown Waterloo, offering three days of free, family-friendly events including fireworks, live music, food and a parade.

Crews put the finishing touches on the festival grounds ahead of the event, which runs through Sunday.

Meagan Pruitt, Waterloo Days Foundation president, said road closures will be in effect during the festival.

"You can expect to not be able to come through on Maple Street in the morning through about four or five in the afternoon," Pruitt said. "Otherwise, all access for the rest of town will be available, (but) just pretty much all down Main Street will be closed."

Among the featured events is a one-mile walk and run dedicated to honoring veterans.

Kray Zeller, a Waterloo Days Committee member, said the event carries a larger mission.

"We have 1.4 million soldiers we are going to pledge our steps for, and the goal is to start an initiative," Zeller said. "With this event here in Waterloo, we are going to start that count toward 1.4 million steps."

The festival is free to attend.

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