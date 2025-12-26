50 Mile March, Christopher Bremer Foundation to start free mental health services in Bellevue

BLLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– The foundation partnered with the Christopher Bremer Foundation to launch Walk in Wednesdays, providing neighbors with immediate access to free mental health counseling and resources.



The 50 Mile March Foundation partnered with The Christopher Bremer Foundation to open "The Link at Bellevue" to provide free mental health counseling for veterans and community members

Walk in Wednesdays start Jan. 7 from 4-7 p.m., offering immediate access to mental health resources without appointments

This is the second location for The Link, with the Bennington location already serving at 88% capacity



The 50 Mile March Foundation is creating a "Community of Hope" campus designed to help veterans struggling with mental health challenges and homelessness find resources.

Brianne Schular, executive director of The 50 Mile March Foundation, said the organization has worked hard over the past year to open "The Link at Bellevue" on the campus, a space that provides counseling to veterans facing mental health challenges.

"The community that we built is truly remarkable and we want people to know that we are here for them," Schular said.

Although the campus is still under development, Schular said the foundation wanted to make services available immediately.

"Everybody needs support but especially those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for us by serving our country so we want to make service available," she said.

The foundation partnered with the Christopher Bremer Foundation to launch Walk in Wednesdays, providing neighbors with immediate access to free mental health counseling and resources.

Debbie Bremer, founder of The Christopher Bremer Foundation, said the goal is to remove barriers to mental health services.

"How can we get out into our beautiful community and create hope and remove the barriers for people, whether thats financial, so they can get the services they need," Bremer said.

This is the second location for "The Link." The foundation's other location in Bennington is serving at 88% capacity. Traci Schmitz, a board member of The Christopher Bremer Foundation, said they know the need exists in the Bellevue community.

"At times we all need some hope, all need some tools to get us through, so that's why we are here, to serve this community," Schmitz said.

The services are available to everyone in the community, whether they are a veteran or not. Walk in Wednesdays run from 4 to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 7.

