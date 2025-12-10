$50 million road improvement project in Sarpy County aims to support industrial growth

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV)– Sarpy County is moving forward with a major $50 million road improvement project designed to support the area's booming industrial development around 156th Street.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sarpy County is moving forward with a major $50 million road improvement project designed to support the area's booming industrial development around 156th Street.

The comprehensive project will add new roads to 156th Street, expand existing roads in the area to three lanes, and install roundabouts at the intersection of 168th Street and Schram Road. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2026 and will take at least two years to complete.

"We get input from developers or people looking to move into this area, this is a very important area to continue the growth that's already there," said Jim Warren, Sarpy County Commissioner.

The improvements target an area that currently houses Facebook data centers and other industrial businesses along dirt roads. County officials say paving these roads will attract additional industrial development to the region.

"It urges development to grow to that area because they know the road system is already there, water is available, sewer is available, we just make roads available so it will be ready for development," Warren said.

The project is being funded through Sarpy County, the cities of Springfield, Gretna and Papillion, along with contributions from private companies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

