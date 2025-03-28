8th Air Force activates 95th Wing at Offutt AFB

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV ) – The new wing's focus will be providing combatant commanders with assured command and control, which ensures commanders can issue orders and receive feedback quickly, clearly, and reliably.



8th Air Force opened the 95th Wing

The new wing will focus on proving assured command and control

Initially, it will bring 79 new jobs to the base

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

8th Air Force activated the 95th Wing in February, and on Friday morning, the base held a ceremony to inactivate the 595th and change over command,

Col. David Leaumont, previously the commander of the 595th and the current commander of the 95th Wing, said the new wing will bring units together under a single commander.

"Our job has always been to make sure the president can talk to the forces,” he said. “We are adding two units that didn’t have an organization to help them with doing their mission and being organized and equipped. So that is our role is to take them on and help make sure all the organizations underneath the 95th wing make sure the president and talk with his forces.”

The new wing will bring 79 jobs to Offutt initially but over time it will grow up to 500 to 700

Rusty Hike, mayor of Bellevue said when Offutt grows, so does the Bellevue community and he's happy to see the new wing activated.

“When we get a new mission and we know the base is growing and we are helping serve our country here it is just a good feeling for us,” Hike said.

According to Leaumont, neighbors in Bellevue won't see a significant change around the base at first, but some more changes could be coming as it grows.