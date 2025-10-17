Adams Park vandalized days after reopening

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – "We really don't want that happening especially to something that we just remodeled and reopened for the enjoyment of the community," Jack Cheloha, city administrator said.



Adams Park in Ralston has been vandalized less than a week after its grand reopening.

According to the city, Security footage shows children dumping dirt over the new rubber playground surface and basketball court, throwing rocks at playground equipment, and using rocks to scrape paint off poles and scratch other surfaces throughout the park.

"It saddens me but maybe it will get better," said Frank Lightell, who lives next to Adams Park. "I don't know why people do that stuff exactly, it's going to make me keep an eye on it."

Neighbors told me that before the park was remodeled, it was vandalized several times. They were hoping things would be different once it reopened.

Jack Cheloha, Ralston's city administrator, said it was hard to see the park damaged so quickly after its reopening.

"We're trying to work through it a little bit and maybe work with the schools a little bit to get the message out that we really don't want that happening especially to something that we just remodeled and reopened for the enjoyment of the community," Cheloha said.

The Ralston Police Department has identified some of the children responsible and continues searching for the rest. According to Police Chief Marc Leonardo, they are considering making parents pay for the damage or having those responsible participate in park cleanups.

Police will also install a new camera in the park next week. The city is still determining how much repairs will cost.

