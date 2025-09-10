Advocates worry Omaha camping ban could worsen Sarpy County's homeless population

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – "We don't have transitional housing in Sarpy, we don't have a homeless shelter in Sarpy, it's not solving a problem, it's just forcing it out of their jurisdiction," Dave Gifford said.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A proposed ordinance in Omaha that would ban camping on public property and impose penalties of up to $300 or jail time has local advocates worried about its potential impact on Sarpy County's homeless population.

Dave Gifford, who started All Seasons Foundation to work with neighbors in and around Sarpy County experiencing homelessness and food insecurity, fears the proposal could push the problem into Sarpy county without providing solutions.

"It's going to force these people to either hide or move and there's a good potential due to proximity that they will come down to Sarpy County," Gifford said. "We don't have transitional housing in Sarpy, we don't have a homeless shelter in Sarpy, it's not solving a problem, it's just forcing it out of their jurisdiction."

A recent count of homelessness in Sarpy County shows an increase in people experiencing homelessness, with over 70 neighbors counted in just a few hours.

"That's a concern because we really don't have a lot of resources in Sarpy County to help these neighbors out," Gifford said.

Tanay Gifford, executive director for Lift Up Sarpy County, another nonprofit, shares concerns that if the ordinance passes in Omaha, similar penalties could spread to other counties like Sarpy or Washington.

"We have to kind keep our eyes and ears open and pay attention, we don't want to shun the homeless, we want to make sure everyone is safe," Tanay Gifford said.

Sarpy County does not have a homeless shelter or the same resources available to neighbors experiencing homelessness. Gifford says nonprofits are shifting focus to prevent neighbors from becoming homeless through programs and other resources.

