American Legion Post 32 collects donations for veterans facing homelessness

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – American Legion Post 32 in Papillion is collecting winter clothing and shelf stable food for veterans facing homelessness through October 15.

American Legion Post 32 is collecting essential items including shoes, boots and various clothing items such as pants and shirts. Winter gear is especially needed, including coats, hats, hand and foot warmers, tents, sleeping bags and emergency thermal blankets.

Beyond clothing and shelter items, the American Legion is also accepting toiletries and shelf-stable foods like canned soups and protein bars.

Community members can drop off donations at the American Legion Post 32 hall. The donation drive will continue through October 15.

