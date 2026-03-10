American Legion Post 32 raises funds for drop box to support veterans in need year-round

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – American Legion Post 32 is asking for community help to purchase a year-round donation bin that would allow neighbors to drop off essential items for veterans in need.

The bin would be placed outside the post hall and accept clothing, hygiene products, and non-perishable food items.

Currently, the Legion accepts donations, but without someone always present at the post, collecting them from neighbors can be difficult. The drop box would give community members the opportunity to donate at any time.

The effort follows a successful food drive in which the Legion raised over $750 worth of food to stock the shelves of the VA food pantry. With constant demand, the organization wants to continue supporting veterans and keeping those shelves stocked.

Neighbors interested in helping the Legion purchase the drop box can find the donation link here.

