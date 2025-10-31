Bellevue alpaca farm, general store continues to grow

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Ashley and Dan Nye's roadside business seen unexpected growth, with the sawmill winning best business award. Now the couple plans on hosting community events.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A small general store and sawmill business in Bellevue has experienced unexpected growth over the past year, drawing visitors from across Nebraska and beyond to see their unique roadside attraction featuring alpacas.

Ashley and Dan Nye, owners of City Ranch located just off 36th Street and Highway 370, say their business has taken off since I first visited them a year ago.

"It's just been crazy whirlwind of growth, I can learning new skills and he keeps building me new things," Ashley Nye said.

The couple never imagined their small operation would attract visitors from out of state when they first started the business. Ashley says the appeal goes beyond just making a purchase.

"It's not just buying something it's getting to be outside and around a little piece of the country you don't usually get this far into an urban place," Ashley said.

Ashley has been expanding their offerings by adding new baked goods to their cart, while Dan continues building new items. However, they still keep one of their most popular products - squirrel tables - fully stocked.

This year brought unexpected recognition when Dan's sawmill won an award for one of the best businesses in Bellevue.

"He was really honored."

"It's pretty cool," Dan said.

The Nyes say they don't operate their business for awards or recognition. Their motivation comes from bringing joy to their neighbors.

"That's what your job is suppose to do right, it's suppose to bring you joy and others happiness."

"It's better for everyone if you're doing something you love," Dan said.

To keep up with the growing demand, Ashley is transitioning to make the ranch her full-time job.

"Going full time is just going to help us do more for the community," Ashley said.

The couple is currently in the planning stages of hosting events at the ranch and considering adding new animal companions for their alpacas.

