Bellevue Bay construction on track one year after groundbreaking, mild winter helping speed up timeline

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – One year after breaking ground, Bellevue Bay Waterpark is taking shape. City officials say mild winter weather could help the massive attraction open earlier than expected.



Mild winter weather has helped construction stay on or ahead of schedule.

The watee park will feature a retractable roof, wave pool, and lazy river.

The city plans to reveal specific Mattel branding for the waterpark in the spring.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One year after breaking ground, construction on Bellevue Bay Waterpark is progressing well, and city officials say mild winter weather may allow the project to open earlier than expected.

The waterpark, located off Highway 34 in Bellevue, is expected to be one of the largest water parks in the United States. KMTV visited the construction site to check out the progress firsthand.

Harrison Johnson, director of community and economic development for the city of Bellevue, said the relatively warm winter has helped workers stay on schedule — and potentially get ahead of it.

"We hope to shave off some time, we have to wait since we have another winter next year to go through as well but hopefully at the end we are hoping to save some time and open up earlier than expected," Johnson said.

Work on the foundation began in January. Visitors to the site can already see the retractable roof structure taking shape, which will house water slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river.

"The retractable roof structure you can see it going up over here, which will house, our water slides, our wave pool will be over here and then our lazy river will be down in this structure as well," Johnson said.

Since the groundbreaking last March, the project has seen some notable additions. The city has reached a deal with Mattel to brand the waterpark using popular Mattel names. Johnson said the city plans to reveal the specific Mattel brands that will be featured at the park this spring.

Over the next few months, Johnson said residents will begin to see the glass structure take more visible shape. Work on the wave pool is expected to begin this summer.

Johnson said the visible progress has generated excitement among city leadership and the community.

"Finally able to see something come up like this excites the mayor, the council and the residents to finally see something like this happen," Johnson said.

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