Bellevue Bay foundation work expected to begin this fall

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Foundation and concrete work is scheduled to start this fall, with construction on the waterpark continuing through the winter.



Bellevue Bay is still expected to cost $60 million despite rising material costs.

According to the city, materials were pre purchased to keep costs down.

The city received final plans Wednesday, the last step before vertical construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The project is still expected to costs $60 million despite rising construction and material costs.

Harrison Johnson, director of economic and community development for Bellevue, said the city has taken proactive steps to manage expenses by purchasing materials in advance.

"We repurchased a lot of aluminum and fiber glass so we can head off any of those big costs before they get too high," Johnson said.

The waterpark will be funded through a special taxing area called a Good Life District, designed to attract both local residents and visitors to boost economic activity in the area.

While the projected cost remains steady at $60 million, Johnson acknowledged that expenses could fluctuate once construction begins.

"We are kind of holding our breath on what will happen in the future. The city is still committed to getting it constructed, we got the funding, the numbers still make sense so we are keeping a close eye on it," Johnson said.

Foundation and concrete work is scheduled to start this fall, with vertical construction on the waterpark continuing through the winter. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 to early 2027.

