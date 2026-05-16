Bellevue Bay water park secures exclusive deal, set to open years before other Mattel-themed parks

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – WhiteWater, a leading waterpark manufacturer, has secured an exclusive deal with Mattel, meaning it will provide wave pools, water slides, and aquatic play structures to Bellevue Bay.



Bellevue Bay has partnered with Whitewater, a premier slide manufacturer, which holds an exclusive deal with Mattel to supply wave pools, slides, and aquatic play structures to the park.

City officials say Bellevue Bay will open one to three years before any other Mattel-themed park in the world.

Since construction began, multiple developers have reached out to the city about developing other areas in the entertainment district.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bellevue Bay, one of the largest indoor water parks in the United States, has secured an exclusive partnership with Whitewater, a premier water slide manufacturer, as construction continues on the project.

Whitewater has secured an exclusive deal with Mattel, meaning it will provide wave pools, water slides, and aquatic play structures to Bellevue Bay.

Harrison Johnson, Director of Economic and Community Development for the City of Bellevue, said the partnership is another big step in getting Bellevue Bay open to the public.

"They are one basically of two or three other companies in the whole world that can manufacture these slides so having them have the exclusive contract with Mattel will help expedite a lot of our intellectual property process to get these slides off the rack and hopefully over to the park," Johnson said.

Other Mattel-themed parks are planned, but Johnson said Bellevue Bay will open one to three years before any other locations in the world.

Johnson said since construction started, a number of developers have reached out to the city about developing other areas in the entertainment district.

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