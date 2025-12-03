Bellevue Bay waterpark to become first Mattel-branded waterpark in the country

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV )– Bellevue City Council finalized an agreement that will allow the city to brand the entire Bellevue Bay waterpark with Mattel brands, including popular names like Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price.



• Bellevue Bay waterpark becomes first Mattel-branded waterpark in US with Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price themes

City expects 30% increase in revenue and attendance when the waterpark opens in early 2027



All waterpark features including slides and signage will incorporate popular Mattel brands



Harrison Johnson, director of community and economic development, says the agreement is expected to bring a 30 percent bump in revenue and attendance to Bellevue Bay. The waterpark will be the first Mattel waterpark in the country.

"It was a great opportunity for us. Especially us here in the metro area, we often get overlooked so this is our opportunity to stand out and stand up," Johnson said.

All the waterpark's features, including the water slides, signage and food and drinks, will be branded using Mattel brands.

Alison Roden lives near what will soon be the Mattel-branded Bellevue Bay. As a mom, she says the branding is a real draw for families.

"People will be willing to travel from further away from all that branding," Roden said.

She says it's exciting for Nebraska and Bellevue, and the big brand name will draw more people to the area.

"I think people underestimate Nebraska and I'm not a native here I had no idea what it was like," Roden said. "I think when people come and experience the area they will find that it is nothing what they thought and they will be pleasantly surprised."

The waterpark will still be owned and operated by the city of Bellevue. Johnson says the expected opening date is still early 2027.

