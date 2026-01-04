Bellevue church, non profit opens second food pantry, expands community services for neighbors in need

BELLEVUE, Neb, (KMTV) – All Seasons Church and Foundation in Bellevue has opened a new food pantry, now the organization is launching other services to those in need.



All Seasons Church and Foundation's new pantry has served 130 families in one month with fresh produce and essentials

The organization has distributed 200 winter coats and operates a heating center during cold weather

Free haircuts will be offered every Saturday starting this month for those in need



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

All Seasons Church and Foundation opened their second food pantry location on Kayleen Drive in Bellevue one month ago, serving approximately 130 families with fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins and bread. The organization already operates another pantry at the Lighthouse in Bellevue Tuesday through Friday.

George DeLong uses both of the pantries.

"It's very helpful," DeLong said.

DeLong also distributes food to other neighbors who cannot make it to the pantry themselves.

"People come to me and say they don't have any food, and I go to my house and give whatever I can to them," DeLong said.

Dave Gifford, founder of All Seasons Church and Foundation, said the expansion addresses the growing needs in the community.

"With everything that's been going on economically, some people are struggling we have that need and Bellevue already had that need when we first came to Bellevue so it's something we are continuing to try and help," Gifford said.

Beyond food assistance, All Seasons has distributed 200 winter coats this season and provides free hats and socks. The organization will operate as a heating center when temperatures drop.

Starting this month, All Seasons will offer free haircuts every Saturday for those in need.

"We are trying to do activities and things all days, and be open all the time for anyone who might need it," Gifford said.

The new pantry operates Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at All Seasons Church and Foundation on Kayleen Drive. The pantry is open to all neighbors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

