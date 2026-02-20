Bellevue community launches fundraiser to help Stella's Bar & Grill rebuild after fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, with help from community members, launched a fundraiser to support the restaurant as it rebuilds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bellevue community is coming together to help Stella's Bar & Grill reopen after a fire forced the local staple to close until further notice last week.

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, with help from community members, launched a fundraiser to support the restaurant as it rebuilds. The money raised will help Stella's with repairs, employee salaries and certain items insurance won't cover.

An account at First Interstate Bank under the name "Stella's Fundraiser" has been opened. Neighbors can take donations there directly or on Venmo under the username "stellasfundraiser."

The fundraiser will run for the next month.

