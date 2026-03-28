Bellevue community lines streets to honor fallen Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens following his funeral

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Following the service, a procession traveled from the church down Harvell Drive to Cornhusker. Organizations handed out flags to neighbors, while others brought their own signs.



Hundreds of people lined the streets of Bellevue to honor 42-year-old Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens following his funeral.

A procession traveled from Bellevue Christian Center down Harvell Drive as community members waved flags and held signs.

Friends and neighbors gathered to show their gratitude for the fallen hero's service and to support his family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Bellevue to honor 42-year-old Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens following his funeral.

Family and friends laid Tietjens to rest during an emotional day for the community. The funeral was held at Bellevue Christian Center.

Following the service, a procession traveled from the church down Harvell Drive to Cornhusker. Organizations handed out flags to people from across the metro area, while others brought their own signs.

"He’s going to be missed, he was a good guy, he was an icon in Bellevue, he would help anybody, he did no wrong," George DeLong said.

DeLong was a friend of Tietjens.

"He loved his wife and son, very much, that’s all we talked about when he didn’t get deployed," DeLong said.

Neighbors across the metro showed up to show their appreciation for Tietjens and his sacrifice.

"I think it’s important to show support for our service members, especially when they have fallen. He made that ultimate sacrifice," Andrew Bowen said.

Bowen is a veteran who stood with the community as they waited for the procession.

"This gentleman gave it all and his family sacrificed too so this was the least we can do to show our support and appreciation," Terri Storm said.

Neighbors tell me it is not surprising this military community came out to show their gratitude.

"I just want the family to know that I really appreciate Noah and what he did," Mary Slominski said.

"We are a large military community and for one of our own to be killed is way too close to home, I think it’s important to people to show their love and support to the family," Lisa Holstine said.

DeLong says the love for the fallen hero has not gone unnoticed.

"It made my heart warm you know, he was the nicest guy in the world," DeLong said.

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