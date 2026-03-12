Bellevue dedicates annual giant shamrock to fallen soldier Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens

BELLEVUE,Neb. (KMTV) —The Bellevue Community Foundation and the city dedicated this year's giant shamrock painting to Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens.



Each year, the shamrock is dedicated to someone who has had an impact on the community and passed away within the last year. Community members say this year's choice was clear.

"It's a tribute to those fallen people to give back to them and to honor their name," Matt Goetz, Bellevue Community Foundation, said.

City leaders echoed that sentiment.

"We dedicate it to some really worthy people that give to community, and we felt like Sgt. Teitjens gave everything this year so it was a really obvious decision," Mayor Rusty Hike, City of Bellevue, said.

After receiving permission from the Tietjens family, community members got to work painting his name in large white letters in the center of the intersection.

The shamrock painting serves as the kickoff to Bellevue's St. Patrick's Day celebrations, drawing neighbors into Olde Towne to see the shamrock and learn who it honors.

"We feel like this is a neat aspect of that celebration," Goetz said.

The Bellevue Community Foundation says the paint remains for most of the year and is encouraging neighbors to stop by and see it.

