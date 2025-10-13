Bellevue Food Pantry sees increase in need amid government shutdown

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – "We have been able to keep up with it so far but we are reaching out to the community hoping to get some support for us," Deanna Wagner, manager of the Bellevue Food Pantry said.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bellevue Food Pantry has experienced a surge in demand over the past two weeks, including an increase in need for the local military community as the government shutdown continues.

The pantry is on track to serve over 1,800 clients this month.

"Last Thursday we had a squadron leader contact us and we came in and picked up food for 20 members of his squadron," said Deanna Wagner, manager of the Bellevue Food Pantry.

Service members are scheduled to receive their next paycheck on October 15, but uncertainty surrounding the government shutdown has prompted many to seek assistance from local food pantries.

"It does lead to some emptier shelves for us, trying to keep with the demand," Wagner said.

The Bellevue Food Pantry's experience reflects a broader national trend as the government shutdown enters its third week. In Texas, Scripps News Group reports that the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) food pantry has seen a 34% increase in military families needing assistance since the shutdown began.

According to a statement from ASYMCA, nearly 25% of junior enlisted military personnel are already experiencing food insecurity, and the organization has seen a significant increase in food pantry distributions and needs.

Wagner emphasized that continued community support will be essential if demand keeps growing.

"We have been able to keep up with it so far but we are reaching out to the community hoping to get some support for us," Wagner said.

The pantry is currently seeking donations of both perishable and non-perishable items, as well as monetary contributions to help meet the increased demand. Click here to learn more about donating.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

