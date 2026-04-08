Bellevue gas station pumps shut down after water is found in tank

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The investigation comes after drivers reported that their cars broke down after filling up at the station. Reporter Greta Goede visited the Olde Towne BP but the gas pumps were already turned off.



The Bellevue Fire Marshal ordered the Olde Towne BP to stop selling gas after finding water in a fuel tank.

Drivers reported their vehicles broke down after filling up at the station.

A local mechanic tested one customer's fuel tank and found it contained more than 80% water.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bellevue Fire Marshal Chief Don Gifford said investigators found water in a tank at the station. The owner was told to stop selling gas until the issue is fixed. Once the water is removed, Gifford said they will investigate what caused it to get into the tank.

The investigation comes after drivers reported that their cars broke down after filling up at the station. Reporter Greta Goede visited the Olde Towne BP after seeing a Facebook post about the issue, but the gas pumps were already turned off.

The station's owner denied an on-camera interview but said he had turned off the pumps and sent the gas to be tested. The owner claimed he believed the situation was a scam and that customers made the stories up.

However, local mechanics are seeing the damage firsthand. Dave Jensen, co-owner of Jensen Service and Diagnostic, repaired one woman's vehicle and tested the fuel in her tank.

"Everything from that line up is not fuel," Jensen said.

Jensen said the customer's tank was over 80% water.

"It shocked me," Jensen said.

Jensen said even the slightest amount of water can cause neighbors to bring their cars to an auto shop.

"If you have too high, it wont run, if you have 20% water or non combustible, it will run but run poor, which will still end your car up in a shop with check engine lights and trouble shooting and a check out of you pocket," Jensen said.

Another woman also told KMTV her mechanic found her tank was 80% water after filling up at the Olde Towne BP.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

