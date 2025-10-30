Bellevue halloween food drive offers chance to win Cornhuskers tickets

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - The City of Bellevue and Bellevue Community Foundation are hosting a Halloween food drive through Friday afternoon, offering donors a chance to win Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. USC football tickets.



• Drop-off locations: Bellevue City Hall (1500 Wall Street) and Bellevue Police Department (1510 Wall Street) through 1 p.m. Friday.

Donations needed: Non-perishable food items like canned proteins, pasta, peanut butter, cereal, baby food and pet food for Bellevue Food Bank.

Prize drawing: All donors enter to win two tickets to Saturday's Nebraska vs. USC game, with drawing held at 1:30 p.m. Friday



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Bellevue and Bellevue Community Foundation are hosting a Halloween-themed food drive through Friday afternoon, offering donors a chance to win Nebraska Cornhuskers football tickets while helping local families in need.

The drive runs through 1 p.m. Friday at two locations: Bellevue City Hall at 1500 Wall Street and the Bellevue Police Department at 1510 Wall Street.

Neighbors can drop off donations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at city hall or the police department lobby which is open 24 hours.

Organizers are seeking non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Bellevue Food Bank to assist families in the Bellevue/Offutt community affected by recent events.

Recommended donation items include canned proteins such as tuna, chicken and beans, along with pasta, peanut butter, cereal, baby food and pet food.

Everyone who makes a donation can enter to win two tickets to Saturday evening's Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. USC Trojans football game in Lincoln, courtesy of Nebraska State Senator Rita Sanders. The drawing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday.