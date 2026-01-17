Bellevue Library continues fundraising raffle to expand programming and resources

BELLEVUE,Neb. (KMTV) – The Bellevue Library is continuing its fundraising efforts through a raffle that will support expanded programming and new materials for the community.



Bellevue Library's $1 raffle continues through January 30 to raise funds for expanded programming and new materials after the Midlands Foundation matching campaign ended.

The library helps residents from kids discovering books to adults finding jobs and learning computer skills, with funds supporting these vital services.

Raffle proceeds will benefit adult services programs, this year's summer program, and help the library acquire new materials for the building.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bellevue Library is continuing its fundraising efforts through a raffle that will support expanded programming and new materials for the community.

The library launched the raffle earlier this month during the Midlands Foundation matching campaign as part of its push to add more programs and resources to the library space.

Laura Mischke, head of adult services, said while the matching campaign has ended, the raffle for a basket of goods continues through January 30. All funds raised will go directly to the Bellevue Library Foundation to support programming.

"It's wonderful to see the people we help on an individual basis, everything from helping kids discover books and reading to helping adults find jobs and learning to use the computers, it's just a lot of community support and it's good to see people walk away better," Mischke said.

The fundraising will support the adult services program and help fund the library's summer program. The money will also help the library acquire new materials for the building.

Raffle tickets cost $1 each and the drawing remains open until January 30.

