Bellevue neighbors express concerns about affordable housing development to city council

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The workforce housing project would bring 80 affordable apartment units to a corner in Bellevue. However, many residents in the area are voicing concerns about increased traffic and crowding.



Bellevue neighbors oppose 80-unit affordable housing development citing traffic worries.

Developers reduced plans from 120 to 80 units after hearing concerns and commissioned traffic study showing minimal rush-hour impact.

Local organizations say this development is needed to support the county's growth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A proposed affordable housing development in Bellevue is facing strong opposition from neighbors, even as organizations say Sarpy County desperately needs more affordable units to support growth.

The workforce housing project would bring 80 apartment units to a corner in Bellevue, designed for families making $40,000 to $80,000 per year. However, many residents in the area are voicing concerns about increased traffic and overcrowding.

"Too many people. Too many cars," neighbors said during a heated Tuesday night meeting with Bellevue leaders.

Jim Janicki, who works nearby, expressed concerns about capacity.

"We are looking at more people, more cars, than zoning allows," Janicki said.

"You're adding a lot of traffic to an already confusing intersection," Larry, a nearby resident said.

Developers have already scaled back their original plans from 120 apartment units to 80 units after hearing community concerns. They commissioned a traffic study that showed the project would add 30 cars or fewer during rush hour.

Local organizations support the development

Organizations including Lift Up Sarpy County and Bellevue Housing Foundation spoke in favor of the development. They argue the city needs to rebuild the more than 100 affordable units lost in the 2019 floods.

Data from Lift Up Sarpy shows more than half of rental assistance applicants in Nebraska were from Sarpy County.

"This is a great project we need the housing in Bellevue and I would encourage you all that are concerned about this project to get just as concerned about our homeless and our families that are suffering,"Tanaya Gifford, executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County sqaid.

Diane Bruce, president of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the economic benefits.

"Even our apartments are a little higher price so to find a place that an entry level police officer, or defense contractor or CNS can live will just increase our job market," Bruce said.

The developers describe the project as "workforce housing" for individuals who work every day but need assistance with housing costs.

"These are individuals that go to work everyday, they need a little help with their housing and that's what their doing," developers said.

City Council members will vote on the rezoning request at their next meeting on Nov. 4.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

