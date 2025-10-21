Bellevue officer's quick AED response saves man's life

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – "Everyday I come to work is the opportunity to change someones life or save someones life so it feels really rewarding," Officer Brandon Stogsdill said.



• Bellevue Officer Brandon Stogsdill used an AED and CPR to save an unresponsive man.

The department-issued AED provided step-by-step instructions and guided the officer through the life-saving process.

Stogsdill says the quick response with proper equipment was critical - without AEDs, survival chances are severely diminished.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Bellevue police officer is being recognized after using an automated external defibrillator (AED) to save a man's life after he collapsed while mowing his lawn.

Officer Brandon Stogsdill responded to the accident and found an unresponsive man with a neighbor performing CPR. He immediately sprang into action.

"As soon as I arrived I grabbed my AED out of my truck," Stogsdill said.

After shocking the man, Stogsdill continued chest compressions for two minutes until additional help arrived. The AED, combined with CPR, proved critical in saving the man's life.

The department-issued AEDs provide step-by-step instructions, notify officers when to deliver a shock, and guide them on proper compression speed. Stogsdill said that without these devices, survival chances are severely diminished.

While not every emergency has this positive outcome, Stogsdill says he's grateful for being able to intervene in time to perform life-saving actions.

"It feels good knowing that everyday I come to work is the opportunity to change someones life or save someones life so it feels really rewarding," Stogsdill said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

