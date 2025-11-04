Bellevue pantry receives truckloads of donations from community

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Bellevue Food Pantry received truckloads of donations the community collected in just days after experiencing a major increase in need during October.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bellevue Food Pantry received truckloads of donations from the community after experiencing a major increase in need during October.

With demand so high, the City of Bellevue and the Bellevue Community Foundation sponsored a flash food drive last week. Tuesday morning, 15 city workers and volunteers delivered truckloads of donations to the Bellevue Food Pantry.

Jill Conner with the Bellevue Food Pantry says typically the pantry serves around 1,600 neighbors each month, but in October that number reached 2,100 — a record for the pantry. Getting more donations was an urgent need.

"The moment it comes in the door it also comes back out the door, so we will see that immediate need being met so thank you for all this tremendous support and we will need it going forward to so thank you to everyone who came together to support people who need it the most right now," Conner said.

Conner says these donations should carry the pantry through November, but with the shutdown still ongoing and the need continuing to rise, they will still need community support during this time.

The city is also encouraging neighbors to continue to donate to food drives around Bellevue or directly to the Bellevue Food Pantry.

