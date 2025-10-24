Bellevue police officer uses social media to highlight dangerous driving caught on camera

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Officer Crystal Kenny has been posting videos on social media showing red light runners and speeders throughout Bellevue, using a pointer to call out what drivers did wrong.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Bellevue police officer is using social media to highlight dangerous driving behaviors she witnesses daily on the job, hoping to make drivers think twice before breaking traffic laws.

Officer Crystal Kenny has been posting videos on social media showing red light runners and speeders throughout Bellevue, using a pointer to call out what drivers did wrong. The videos have gained attention from local residents.

"These people are being stopped, they are being cited, and we are having a conversation," Kenny said.

Kenny said she was surprised by the response to her educational videos.

"I had absolutely no idea they would do as well as they have but I'm glad they are, I'm glad the public is seeing what we are seeing," she said.

While the videos may appear entertaining, Kenny emphasized the serious nature of the violations she's documenting.

"The videos are funny but the behavior of the motorist is not funny. We can laugh because they made it through the intersection safely and everyone gets a laugh but of the finger pointer but I am trying to raise awareness that these things are happening and the behaviors are dangerous," Kenny said.

Officer Kenny plans to post at least one video per week, targeting common violations like speeding through yellow lights and rolling through stop signs.

"We do this so people can get home safely," Kenny said.

