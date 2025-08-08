Bellevue Police urge neighbors to drive safely as students return to school

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Bellevue Police are asking neighbors to drive slowly and not pass lines of cars during morning drop-off times near schools.



BPD are urging neighbors to drive safely as students return to school.

BPD says neighbors should not pass a line of cars, especially in the morning during drop off times.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

School is back in session for students in Bellevue, and police are reminding drivers to use extra caution around school zones, especially on narrow roads.

Bellevue Police Department officials are asking neighbors to drive slowly and not pass lines of cars during morning drop-off times near schools.

Sgt. Jess Manning is reminding parents to check their their surroundings before letting children exit vehicles during busy drop-off periods.

"Everyone has some place other than be especially ay drop off time, so just be cautious and look out for your kids again they are super excited to hop off and get into school. Be careful of where you are dropping off at, each school has guidelines about how drop off and pick up should go," Manning said.

While the weather remains nice, many students are choosing to bike to school. According to BPD kids may not always stop or yield when required, making it especially important for drivers to be vigilant around crosswalks.

Although neighborhood speed limits are typically 25 miles per hour, BPD recommend drivers reduce their speeds during school hours for added safety.

