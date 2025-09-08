Bellevue prepares for annual 9/11 memorial ceremony as organizers hope for increased attendance

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– "The folks that we memorialize are our brother and sisters in arms and that is truly meaningful. It gets to us right here," Bill O'Donnell said



Kiwanis Club of Bellevue hopes to see an increase in neighbors attending the 9/11 memorial ceremony.

The ceremony will be held Thursday at Amercian Heroes Park.

The ceremony starts at 6 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes.

The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue is preparing for the city's annual 9/11 memorial ceremony this week,.

The ceremony, which has been sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Bellevue since it began in 2002, will honor the men and women who lost their lives on September 11th, as well as first responders who have served the country since that tragic day.

Bill O'Donnell, co-chair of the 9/11 ceremony committee for the Kiwanis Club, said attendance has decreased over the past few years. He hopes more neighbors will join the Bellevue community in honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony will conclude with the laying of a memorial wreath. This year, the 55th Wing Vice Commander and Command Chief will be laying the wreath.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at American Heroes Park in Bellevue.


