Bellevue proposes ordinance banning off-road recreational vehicles from public property

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Mini bikes, dirt bikes, golf carts and electric motorcycles would be prohibited from streets, sidewalks and trails under the proposed ordinance.



Bellevue police are asking the city council to ban off-road recreational vehicles — including dirt bikes, mini bikes, golf carts and electric motorcycles — from all public streets, sidewalks and trails. The proposed ordinance carries penalties of jail time or fines up to $500, with exceptions for mobility devices and e-bikes under 20 mph. The Bellevue City Council will hear the first reading of the ordinance at Tuesday's meeting. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



The proposed ordinance would prohibit all off-road recreational vehicles — including mini bikes, dirt bikes, golf carts and electric motorcycles — from any street, sidewalk, trail and public property within the city. Riders who violate the ordinance could face jail time or a fine of up to $500.

The Bellevue Police Department said electric motorcycles are the second most common complaint it receives, and a majority of those calls involve young kids. The department said it had to address the issue due to safety concerns.

Mick Occhiuto, vice president of the Bellevue Bicycle Club, said he has noticed riders on electric and gas-powered motorcycles becoming more prevalent on trails, roads and sidewalks.

"We are advocates for safe trail riding, encouraging people to get on bikes at a young age and learn the rules of the trail," Occhiuto said.

Occhiuto said he supports the city's effort to regulate the vehicles.

"I think it's great that they are doing that. They do need to be regulated and the police have to have some way to provide some penalties for violating the laws," Occhiuto said.

The ordinance includes exceptions for mobility devices and e-bikes that do not exceed 20 miles per hour. Occhiuto said he hopes the speed threshold is updated to match the current state regulation of 28 miles per hour for e-bikes.

"I think they got it right, they are trying to define what is an e-bike and what isn't an e-bike, I think that's important and they are trying to put some limits," Occhiuto said.

City council members will hear the first reading of the proposed ordinance at Tuesday's city council meeting.

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