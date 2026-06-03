Bellevue Rocks festival kicks off this week with military appreciation night and America 250 celebration

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Bellevue Rocks festival is returning this week, and this year it opens with a special military appreciation night tied to the America 250 celebration.



The Bellevue Rocks festival kicks off this week with a free military appreciation night Thursday, featuring fireworks, live music and discounted carnival rides as part of the America 250 celebration.

The Bellevue Community Foundation partnered with the Offutt Advisory Council to make the opening night a special tribute to military members and their families.

The free festival continues through Sunday with carnival rides and live music for all ages.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bellevue Rocks festival is returning this week, and this year it opens with a special military appreciation night tied to the America 250 celebration.

The Bellevue Community Foundation partnered with the Offutt Advisory Council to make Thursday night a dedicated celebration for military members. Neighbors can enjoy a fireworks show, free live music and discounted carnival rides. The carnival starts at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Matt Stevens, a member of the National Guard, said he appreciates the community's ongoing support of military families.

"It's always great living in a community that has so many military families and community that supports the military the way that they do," Stevens said.

Stevens said he plans to attend the festival with his family.

"I think we probably will bring the family down and see Bellevue Rocks this year," Stevens said.

After the America 250 celebration, the festival continues through the weekend with carnival rides and live music.

Phil Davidson, community relations for the city, said the Bellevue Community Foundation and the city work hard to make the event enjoyable for all ages.

"It's a good community event, it's a great to see your neighbors, people who haven't see in a while, every year I see people I haven't seen for years and they are happy to be here, it's a sense of community pride," Davidson said.

The festival is free to attend. Bellevue Rocks runs through Sunday.

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