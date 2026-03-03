Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bellevue soldier among 4 killed in drone attack in Kuwait, Pentagon say

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, died Sunday in Port Shuaiba during an unmanned aircraft system attack, according to the Defense Department.

A soldier from Bellevue was among four U.S. service members killed in a drone attack in Kuwait, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, died Sunday in Port Shuaiba during an unmanned aircraft system attack, according to the Defense Department.

Also killed were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

All four soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, based in Des Moines, Iowa.

