Bellevue to install park surveillance cameras to combat rise in vandalism across the city

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The city plans to install surveillance cameras at Washington Park, American Heroes Park, and Swanson Park after a year of repeated vandalism to bathrooms and playground equipment.



The city of Bellevue is installing surveillance cameras at Washington Park, American Heroes Park, and Swanson Park following a rise in vandalism to bathrooms and playground equipment.

The city spent over $10,000 repairing vandalism damage at Washington Park in April, and American Heroes Park — where the community invested $2 million in improvements — has also been targeted.

The cameras will be monitored by the Bellevue Police Department and will include facial recognition capability, with the city's long-term goal being cameras at all of its parks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Bellevue is taking action against a rise in park vandalism by installing surveillance cameras at multiple parks across the city.

Over the past year, city staff has dealt with repeated vandalism to park bathrooms and playground equipment. In April, the city spent over $10,000 to repair bathrooms at Washington Park. American Heroes Park, where the community has invested $2 million in improvements, has also become a target.

Bellevue resident Brad Jenkins, who visits city parks often with his kids, said the vandalism at Washington Park made clear that something needed to be done.

"It's a good idea to me, I say put up cameras and keep an eye of stuff," Jenkins said.

City Administrator Jim Ristow said police cannot monitor the parks around the clock, which led to the decision to install cameras.

"The camera is ultimately probably going to be I don't want to say our saving grace but hopefully defers and if you catch a couple that may be the end of it," Ristow said.

The current plan calls for cameras at Washington Park and American Heroes Park. Ristow said staff will also install cameras at Swanson Park due to vandalism there as well. The surveillance will be monitored by the Bellevue Police Department. Ristow said the cameras will have facial recognition to help identify vandals if needed.

Ristow said the city eventually wants to install cameras at all of its parks.

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