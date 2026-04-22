Bellevue's John's Grecian Delight reopens after the owner's serious injury

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Bellevue restaurant John's Grecian Delight has reopened its doors after owner John Sakkas recovered from a serious injury that forced the business to close at the end of December.



Bellevue staple John's Grecian Delight has reopened after being closed since late December.

Owner John Sakkas returned to work months ahead of schedule after recovering from a broken hip.

The restaurant is currently operating with adjusted hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bellevue restaurant John's Grecian Delight has reopened its doors after owner John Sakkas recovered from a serious injury that forced the business to close at the end of December.

Sakkas suffered a broken hip after a serious fall while getting out of his truck the day after Christmas. The injury required surgery, and doctors told him he could not work for 6 months.

Despite the medical advice, Sakkas decided to reopen the restaurant last week.

"I missed it and I am happy to be here," Sakkas said.

Since opening the business in 1981, Sakkas has built strong relationships with his customers.

"He’s known our kids since they were born," Tera Brown said.

"He’s kind of unofficial family," Andy Brown said.

Customers say they are happy about the reopening.

"This place wouldn’t be the same without John," Crow said.

"It’s good to see he’s back and at it," Andy Brown said.

"It’s just a wonderful place to come eat, he’s a friendly guy," McCann said.

Sakkas said he received an outpouring of support during his time off and since reopening.

"I can’t leave my people, they are special, all of them, the base, the Air Force base, the kids, they love me, they come here the police, the fireman, the teachers, all of the community, I want to thank all of them for what they are doing for me," Sakkas said.

"If I can keep going, I’m going, I’m not stopping," Sakkas said.

John's Grecian Delight has adjusted its hours while Sakkas continues to recover. The business is open Monday through Saturday from 10 to 2.

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