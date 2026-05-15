Bellevue's Light House Cafe and Coffee at risk of closing as costs rise

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Light House Cafe and Coffee, a nonprofit in Olde Towne Bellevue, is at risk of closing its doors as rising costs strain its finances. Now, the nonprofit says it needs help from the community it has long served.



The Light House Cafe and Coffee, a nonprofit in Old Towne Bellevue, is at risk of closing due to rising costs.

The organization provides free meals and holiday dinners to neighbors who can't afford them, but now needs community support to survive.

Owner Tracey Colgrove says the nonprofit is not giving up, and is asking the community for help to keep its doors open.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Light House Cafe and Coffee, a nonprofit in Old Towne Bellevue, is at risk of closing its doors as rising costs strain its finances.

The organization is known for offering meals to neighbors who can't afford them, hosting free holiday dinners, and providing space for community members who have nowhere to go. It has also organized fundraisers for people in need, including a former employee facing homelessness.

Now, the nonprofit says it needs help from the community it has long served.

"It's hard to be real sometimes but I think we are at a place where we need assistance from the community," owner Tracey Colgrove said.

Colgrove says supplies have become more expensive. Despite the financial pressure, he says the organization is not giving up.

"We want to be here for a long time so we are not just giving up and throwing in the towel," Colgrove said.

Regular customer Solomon Fenner says the café's mission is a big reason he keeps coming back.

"The people that work here are really great, I love the concept that they are willing to help that don't have a lot of money, it's one the main reasons I come here," Fenner said.

Fenner says he is also feeling the financial squeeze as a consumer, but he continues to support the Light House because of the impact it has on the community.

"I would love for this place to stick around because it really is helping a lot of people out," Fenner said.

To learn how to support the Light House, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

