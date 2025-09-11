Businesses open in Papillion's Tower District

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – A Starbucks opened in August and a Panera Bread will be coming in a few weeks. Construction is underway on additional businesses including an AutoZone, Pinnacle Bank and Les Schwab Tires.



The mix-use development is seeing businesses start to open.

103 apartment units will open early 2026.

The Papillion Tower District, a 120-acre mixed-use development that broke ground in 2021, is welcoming its first businesses as construction continues on apartment units and homes.

A Starbucks opened in August and a Panera Bread will be coming in a few weeks. Construction is underway on additional businesses including an AutoZone, Pinnacle Bank and Les Schwab Tires.

Mike Potthoff, president of Colliers, said 103 apartment units will open in early 2026, with 206 more units planned after that.

"You will see month over month more develops moving in, roads are in, waters in, all those things allow more people to continue to go, soon there will be several hundred apartment residents and estate lots being sold," Potthoff said.

Construction has also begun on homes in the area. According to Potthoff, a third of the estate lots have already been sold.

Papillion neighbor Allyson Eymann said she's excited about the new businesses and apartments coming near downtown, but hopes smaller businesses will also find space in the development.

"I think it's good for business, for growth of Papillion, I think it would be cool to see smaller business get into that little area and just help the smaller business of Papillion," Eymann said.

Developers are also planning to add a park and town square to host city events, according to Potthoff.

The development is expected to be fully built out by 2030.

