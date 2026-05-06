Chamberopoly returns to Bellevue, expanding to surrounding communities with new app

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its third annual community game, Chamberopoly, on May 7, running through July 2. More than 40 local businesses and nonprofits are participating.



The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce is launching its third annual Chamberopoly game May 7, with more than 40 businesses and nonprofits participating through July 2.

The game has been rebranded from Bellevueopoly to Chamberopoly and expanded to include businesses in Papillion and Plattsmouth.

A new mobile app replaces the paper playing board this year, with 13 prizes available to winners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its third annual community game, Chamberopoly, on May 7, running through July 2. More than 40 local businesses and nonprofits are participating, giving players the chance to earn points and win prizes by visiting shops and organizations across the region.

The game was formerly known as Bellevueopoly, but the chamber rebranded it as Chamberopoly to reflect its expanded reach beyond Bellevue's borders.

Lighthouse Cafe and Coffee is one of the participating businesses. Owner Tracey Colgrove said the game has been a boost for his shop.

"It brings a lot of foot traffic in and new and existing customers as well," Colgrove said.

Colgrove said his favorite part of the game goes beyond the business benefits.

"The chamber has been great to really bring together the community of Bellevue and surrounding areas. We have a city within a city with Offutt Air Force base and you get some of those people engaged that are maybe new in the community as well," Colgrove said.

Diane Bruce, president of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, said the name change was intentional — designed to open the game up to businesses and residents in nearby communities.

"To be able to go out to over our borders and include other businesses but also get other community members to go to each community. Bellevue people will be traveling to Plattsmouth, Bellevue people to Papillion and vice versa. It's going to get people to go to all our communities," Bruce said.

This year also brings a new format. The paper playing board has been replaced with a mobile app, a change Bruce said she hopes will attract younger players.

"It's just fun to see new faces and then to see those people come back again," Colgrove said.

At the end of the game, 13 prizes will be given away.

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