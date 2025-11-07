Child enticement investigation leads to former Bellevue Police Officer's arrest

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A former Bellevue police officer was arrested Thursday on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and intentional child abuse.

Ryan Agustin, 38, was taken into custody following a months-long investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Bellevue Police Department said it was notified about the investigation and placed Agustin on administrative leave.

Agustin faces charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and intentional child abuse. The investigation remains ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

