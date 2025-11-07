Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Child enticement investigation leads to former Bellevue Police Officer's arrest

Arrested for possessing manufactured child sexual abuse material
Ryan Agustin, a former Bellevue Police Officer, was arrested for possession of manufactured child sexual abuse material
Former Bellevue Police Officer Arrested For Child Sexual Abuse Material
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A former Bellevue police officer was arrested Thursday on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and intentional child abuse.

Ryan Agustin, 38, was taken into custody following a months-long investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Bellevue Police Department said it was notified about the investigation and placed Agustin on administrative leave.

Agustin faces charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and intentional child abuse. The investigation remains ongoing.

