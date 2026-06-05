City Park in Papillion set to reopen for Papillion Days after year of construction

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The renovation added a new playground, a merry-go-round, walking paths, trail connections, upgraded landscaping, 100 new trees, and a stage.



Papillion's City Park is reopening after five years of planning and a year of construction, just in time for Papillion Days on June 17.

The renovation includes a new playground, merry-go-round, walking paths, trail connections, upgraded landscaping, 100 new trees, and a stage.

The project was Park Director Tony Gowen's final effort before retirement, and neighbors say the long-overdue upgrades are a major improvement for the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After five years of planning and a year of construction, Papillion is preparing to reopen a newly renovated City Park just in time for Papillion Days.

The renovation added a new playground, a merry-go-round, walking paths, trail connections, upgraded landscaping, 100 new trees, and a stage.

Neighbors say the upgrades were long overdue.

"The old park was overdo, it was rundown, I'm not sure it was even safe anymore it was so old," Amanda Trapp said.

Trapp says from what she has seen, the new park looks nice and she is excited to see it up close during Papillion Days.

"We are super excited, we have been waiting, it's a great improvement for the Papillion area and its going to be nice to go to a new park," Trapp said.

The renovation was Park Director Tony Gowen's last big project before retirement. He hopes neighbors enjoy it year-round.

"Im very proud of what we have come up with here and it's something I will come back to all the time in retirement and bring my granddaughters back to as well, they have already seen the patio pile up and they love it. It's something I'm really proud of and it's something I think the city of pavilion will be proud of," Gowen said.

Workers still need additional time to finish the stage, but Gowen says everything else should be ready for Papillion Days.

The soft opening of the renovated park is Wednesday, June 17.

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