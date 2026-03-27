Community honors Bellevue native Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens during visitation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The community showed its appreciation for Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens during a public visitation. The Bellevue native was killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait early this month.



Bellevue native Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens, 42, was killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait earlier this month.

The Omaha metro area is paying its respects through a public visitation and widespread support for his family.

A procession and funeral will be held Saturday, with the local chamber handing out flags for neighbors to line the streets and honor his sacrifice.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Service members, neighbors, family and friends are paid their respects to 42-year-old Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens. The Bellevue native was killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait early this month.

The community showed its appreciation for Tietjens during a public visitation at an Omaha funeral home. While KMTV was there, dozens of cars come in and out to honor the fallen soldier's service and sacrifice.

Now, the Omaha metro community is preparing for his final send-off on Saturday.

Diane Bruce, president of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce, said the community has stepped up to provide support to Tietjens' family and loved ones. She knows the community will come out for his final journey home.

"The streets will be lined, I have no doubt. We are a military community and that alone says we need to support this family, we need to be here for this family," Bruce said.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said the community has shown its respect for Tietjens' sacrifice, and his funeral and procession will be no different.

"It’s no surprise but I am just happy it’s happened that way. We just want the family to know that the community is behind them, here to support them, the same way with the city and everyone else here," Hike said.

The chamber will hand out flags for neighbors to hold during the procession at the alley off Harvell Drive. Bruce encourages neighbors to meet them there to help honor Tietjens.

There has been an outpouring of support for Tietjens and his family throughout the Omaha metro and the state of Nebraska. The community expects to see the same support as people come together to honor his service and sacrifice on Saturday.

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