Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show returns to Offutt with new parking changes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show is returning to Offutt Air Force Base on Aug. 8-9, and organizers are making several changes to this year's event.

One of the biggest updates involves parking. Attendees will no longer need to park off base at locations like Bellevue West High School. Parking will now be held at Offutt, but visitors will need a free vehicle pass.

Christopher Mortz said: "The air show remains free and open to the public...the vehicle pass is a tool to help us organize parking, manage traffic, and get guests to the correct parking area as safely and smoothly as possible."

Kris Pierce, head of public affairs at Offutt, says roughly 70,000 to 75,000 guests are expected this year. Pierce says that even though some well-known acts like the Blue Angels weren't able to make it, he still expects a large crowd, driven by performances like Tora Tora Tora — a recreation of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Pierce said:"I can share that we were slated for the Blue Angels earlier, but when the Freedom 250/American 250 plans came into play, those premier acts, they were reprioritized for some other things. So we're hoping to have them back in the future."

There are also a few things to keep in mind before heading to the show. Outside food and drinks, other than water, are not permitted. Weapons or anything that resembles a weapon are also prohibited. Offutt is also asking that any bags brought to the event be clear.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

