'Definitely responsible' : Drivers demand answers after they say Bellevue gas station sells water-tainted gas

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Customers are demanding answers and facing large repair bills after they say a BP gas station in Olde Towne Bellevue sold them water-tainted gas.



A Bellevue BP gas station sold water-tainted gas, causing several customers' cars to break down shortly after filling up.

The Bellevue Fire Marshal found water in an underground storage tank and ordered the owner to stop selling gas.

Affected drivers are now demanding the gas station pay for their resulting car repair bills. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Customers are demanding answers and facing large repair bills after they say a BP gas station in Olde Towne Bellevue sold them water-tainted gas.

The Bellevue Fire Marshal found water in an underground storage tank at the gas station, located at Mission and Lincoln. The owner was told to stop selling gas until the issue was fixed.

The next step is for the fire marshal to investigate how the water got into the tank.

Multiple people reported their cars broke down after filling up at the station.

David Studsdahl said he did not even make it three miles down the road from the Bellevue BP before the problems started.

"The truck sputtering, wasn't accelerating, started back firing check engine light comes on," Studsdahl said.

Once he figured out what was going on, he called the gas station.

"Hey I just got gas there, you might want to shut your pumps off, I got bad gas. Whoever answered the phone was argumentative like no our gas is fine I use it all the time, well I’m telling you here’s the problems I’m having," Studsdahl said.

Tanea Carter said just minutes after she filled up, her car was stopped on the freeway.

"I got put gas in and my car is sputtering and slowing down on the interstate, so its quite scary, quite scary," Carter said.

Tanya Nelson thought her old car gave out, but later realized that was not the case.

"I went there, I have the proof, I have the receipts, I filled up and my car died," Nelson said.

The drivers now want the gas station to pay their repair bills.

“I’m sad that this happened with everyone else but hopefully we can get this resolved and get this taken care of," Carter said.

“I think there needs to be accountability to somebody, is it partially to the owner, partially to BP," Studsdahl said.

“Definitely responsible, definitely responsible," Nelson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

