Drivers still fighting for repair reimbursement weeks after they say Bellevue BP sold tainted gas

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Customers who filled up at a Bellevue BP station say they are still out of pocket for car repairs weeks after the station sold water-tainted gas.



Customers who filled up at a Bellevue BP say water-tainted gas damaged their vehicles and they are still waiting for reimbursement weeks later.

The station owner has been unreachable, leaving drivers like Tanya Nelson and Benjamin Major out hundreds or thousands of dollars in repair costs.

An insurance expert says drivers should contact the station's insurer directly or call their own agent for guidance — and can also file a complaint with the state.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Customers who filled up at a Bellevue BP station say they are still fighting to get their repair bills paid weeks after the station sold water-tainted gas.

Driver Tanya Nelson has receipts. She filled up at the station and says her car broke down shortly after.

"I'm a $1,009 out of pocket, that's too much I can't afford that I need my money back, I just hope he's not going to be difficult, I just hope he's going to file these claims and we can get our money back," Nelson said.

Three weeks without any answers prompted Nelson to return to the station to speak with the owner. She was told he is out of town for the next two weeks.

KMTV also asked to speak with the owner of the BP multiple times but have not heard back.

"I'm hoping he just does the right thing and we can do it through the insurance instead of going to court, because that's the next step," Nelson said.

Bellevue neighbor Benjamin Major says he has the same problem and wants to know what else he can do.

"Just pay me, I understand your gas was bad but deal with the consequences, but pay me because I need money to get my car fixed," Major said.

Bobby Jaffery, sales manager at Jaffery Insurance, says bad gas is not covered under personal policies, but gas stations are typically liable, meaning the station's insurance should cover the damage.

"First step is to reach out to them to see what policy they have, from there if you are able to get that information the best route to go is to just go directly to that company they have insurance through," Jaffery said.

For those who cannot get in touch with the gas station or its owner, Jaffery has additional advice.

"Call your current agent, have them help you walk through the steps, have them say hey your personal auto is not going to cover but here's kind of abc of what you need to do," Jaffery said.

Jaffery said customers can also try reaching out to the corporation for help or file a complaint with the state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

