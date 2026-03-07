Environmental report shows visible mold in Sarpy County Museum

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Reports, dated Dec. 3 and 4, 2025, detail visible mold growth in several areas of the museum, including in the showroom. One image in the report shows visible mold growth on an item in the showroom.



An environmental report reveals mold in the Sarpy County Msueum

The report, dated days before the museum's closure, details moisture damage and visible mold growth in the showroom where artifacts are stored.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike says the city will evaluate the building independently and determine next steps.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bellevue's mayor is raising questions after an environmental report revealed over $880,000 in damage to the Sarpy County Museum building — damage that may have contributed to the museum's closure.

The reports, dated Dec. 3 and 4, 2025, just before the museum announced its temporary closure. They detail moisture damage and visible mold growth in several areas of the museum, including in the showroom where artifacts are stored. One image in the report shows visible mold growth on an item in the showroom.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said he received a report that shows over $880,000 in damage and repairs to the museum.

"Not sure how the building got into that kind of shape, if it's truly, I guess we will find out a lot next week," Hike said.

Hike said the safety of anyone entering the building is a top concern.

"We just want to make sure who ever is going in there is not in danger, because the report makes it sound really bad," Hike said.

KMTV has been covering this story since the museum announced the building's closure, speaking with donors and neighbors concerned about the artifacts inside.

When KMTV stopped by the museum, volunteers and board members were inside working. KMTV reached out to the board to ask about the mold report and when board members received it. We were told a response would have to wait until Monday.

The museum building is owned by the city of Bellevue and leased to the county. Hike said the county gave the historical society until June 1 to move out, but the board is asking for more time to sort through items.

Despite the damage, Hike said the city remains committed to the museum and wants it to stay in Bellevue — but the issues must be addressed first or the city is looking at other options for it's own historical society.

"The museum is important to us and I guess we will stand our own up if nothing happens and they don't start accomplishing anything, we will have to take a serious look at that," Hike said.

Hike told KMTV that because it is the city's building, the city will be evaluating it independently and then deciding what the next steps are.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

