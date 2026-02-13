Failed chicken ordinance pushes Papillion neighbor to run for city council

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – While Rachel Dunham has always wanted to get more involved in local government, the repeated failure of the backyard chicken ordinance provided the final push she needed to run.



Rachel Dunham is running for Papillion City Council Ward Two after the city repeatedly rejected backyard chicken ordinances since 2012

The lifelong Sarpy County resident says she wants to represent her neighbors and ensure city growth strengthens rather than strains neighborhoods

Primary elections are scheduled for May 12

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Papillion woman who has followed the city's backyard chicken debate for more than a decade is now running for city council, hoping to finally bring the ordinance to fruition.

Rachel Dunham, a lifelong Sarpy County resident, announced her candidacy for Ward Two on the Papillion City Council. While she has always wanted to get more involved in local government, the repeated failure of the backyard chicken ordinance provided the final push she needed to run.

"We have such a great diversity and variety in here and I really want to showcase that and maintain being the glowing gem of Nebraska, specifically with that I do plan on championing the chicken ordinance again," Dunham said.

The backyard chicken ordinance has been a contentious issue in Papillion since it was first introduced in 2012. Last year, when the proposal was reintroduced to the city council, it was voted down once again.

While the chicken ordinance motivated her campaign, Dunham said she also wants to focus on representing her neighbors and ensuring neighborhoods are strengthened by the city's growth rather than strained by it.

The primary elections are scheduled for May 12.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

