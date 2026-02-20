Families across Sarpy County make the most of the snowfall

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Families across Sarpy County made the most of the snowfall, building snow angels, throwing snowballs and helping neighbors clear sidewalks.



Denise, visiting Omaha from San Antonio, arrived just as the snow began falling. While she missed the the warmer weather, she embraced the winter conditions with her sister.

"We did snow angels when it was still nice and pristine, before the snow plows came, went back in and got warm, came back out again," Denise said.

Throughout the county, families spent their afternoon playing in their front yards while others focused on clearing paths for neighbors.

In Papillion, Mathew Stevens said the city did a good job and keeping the roads clear.

"They're pretty on in with the plowing, there were people doing the snowblowers last night, trucks going through," Stevens said.

The Hall family in Olde Town Bellevue cleared their driveway while their children enjoyed a real snow day off school.

"We don't get to play in the snow very often because we never get any," the Hall family said.

After finishing their snow removal work, the family planned to spend the rest of the day indoors.

"We will hangout out in the warmth and get some hot coco after cleaning up all this snow," they said.

