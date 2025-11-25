Food pantries brace for busy holiday season amid ongoing recovery from benefit disruption

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Food pantries in Sarpy County are bracing for continued high demand as families still recover from recent SNAP benefit delays, heading into one of their busiest times of year.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighborgood Food Pantry in Papillion saw a 35% increase in visitors during November, and Executive Director Melissa Nelson expects the effects to ripple into December and beyond.

"All we can do at this point is just wait and see and be here to support the families if they need us," Nelson said.

Although SNAP benefits have been restored, Nelson said uncertainty about future budget decisions is keeping families reliant on food assistance.

"Families are just still continuing to rely on us and other food pantries until they are a little more stable and there is a little more hope on what is happening," Nelson said.

Neighborgood is one of only two food pantries serving Sarpy County, making it a crucial resource for community members during the recent disruption. As the pantry begins to recover from the surge in demand, it's also entering one of its busiest periods of the year.

With children home for holiday break, families lose access to school meals they typically rely on, creating additional pressure on food assistance programs.

"The numbers are definitely overwhelming with the need but we have been really blessed, there been a lot of community support stepping up," Nelson said.

The pantry has responded by organizing multiple food drives and adjusting operating hours to accommodate increased demand. Staff are also providing family meal kits to help stretch resources further.

Despite the challenges, Nelson said community donations have increased alongside the growing need, helping the pantry continue serving families during this uncertain time.

The organization is also preparing for potential additional cuts that could come in the new year, working to build reserves and strengthen community partnerships.

