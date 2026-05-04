Fort Crook Bridge closure and Highway 75 work adding to Bellevue traffic concerns

BLLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Southbound lanes of the Fort Crook Bridge have been closed for over a year and a half, and new lane restrictions on Highway 75 are raising concerns among neighbors.



The southbound lanes of the Fort Crook Bridge in Bellevue have been closed for over a year and a half and will take years to fully replace.

New lane restrictions on Highway 75 are expected to worsen already heavy traffic on Capehart Road near Offutt Air Force Base.

The City of Bellevue is holding a public information meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighter Hall to discuss the bridge project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Bellevue have been waiting more than a year and a half for the southbound lanes of the Fort Crook Bridge to reopen, and new road work on Highway 75 is raising concerns that traffic in the area could get even worse.

Southbound traffic from Fort Crook is currently pushed to Capehart Road, which already sees heavy traffic from Offutt Air Force Base. Lane restrictions on Highway 75 are now expected as work begins on several bridges, including one over Capehart Road.

Chris Suedmeier, who works nearby, said the congestion is already noticeable.

"We get a lot of traffic that comes from the south that comes from the base, it already is pretty stacked up in the morning."

Suedmeier said the added construction will make things worse.

"It makes a big impact, epically when you're down to one lane like that, and traffic is very heavy now from the south to the north, especially more than it has been in the past."

David Goedeken, public works director for the City of Bellevue, said he understands the concerns but emphasized that the Fort Crook Bridge must be replaced — a process that will take years.

"There's just no other alternative for this bridge, I mean it's not safe," Goedeken said.

Neighbors say they are looking forward to the day the bridge reopens.

"Traffic really backs up now, there was a lot of people that counted on that bridge."

The city is holding an information meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighter Hall to discuss plans for the bridge and what neighbors can expect in the coming months.

